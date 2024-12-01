The New York Jets squandered a ton of opportunities to win another game on Sunday as they let the Seattle Seahawks come back from an early deficit to walk away with a 26-21 win.

This was a dramatic contest between two teams who were not playing the cleanest football. On the Seahawks side, special teams turnovers and the continued failure of the entire offense when it gets down in the red zone continued to haunt Mike Macdonald and company. The offensive line play was poor and the running game was completely nonexistent for much of the day.

On the Jets side, dumb penalties killed them over and over, helping the Seahawks out in a plethora of critical spots. That combined with some more offensive inconsistency doomed the Jets once again in another crushing loss.

The Jets certainly had plenty of chances to win this one, but cornerback DJ Reed thinks that there were some other factors that were out of the team's control that helped decide the game.

“@NFLOfficiating you F*****G suck, yall should be ashamed of yall selves.!” Reed posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Seahawks were helped by multiple penalties on their final touchdown drive. First, the Jets were called for having 12 men on the field on fourth-and-6, giving Seattle a fourth-and-1. On that play, the Jets were called for pass interference down the field against star wide receiver DK Metcalf. The penalty resulted in a 20-yard gain.

Later in the drive, with the Seahawks facing another fourth-and-1, running back Zach Charbonnet was stopped in the backfield for what appeared to be a critical turnover on downs. However, the Jets were called for a horse collar tackle that gave the Seahawks a first down.

An offsides penalty later in the drive helped the Seahawks get down inside the 10-yard line before Charbonnet punched in an eight yard touchdown run to put Seattle in front. On the final drive of the game, the Jets were hurt by an illegal shift penalty that cost them five yards.

None of these calls seemed particularly controversial, but Reed and the Jets still left the field unhappy with the officiating even though most of out comes down to discipline and execution. The Jets will get another chance to end their recent slide next Sunday when they take on the Miami Dolphins.