New York Jets defensive specialist Jermaine Johnson is excited to see what his team can do this year with a healthy Aaron Rodgers. Johnson thinks the team can have a breakout season with Rodgers under center.

“First ballot Hall of Famer, that will never change,” Johnson said, in an interview on NFL Network. “I am just excited to play with him, I grew up watching him. I am excited to be his teammate, I know he is going to come through for us.”

The Jets lost Rodgers just a few plays into the 2023 season, on the team's first offensive drive. The veteran missed the rest of the year after tearing his ACL. New York stumbled without him to a 7-10 season.

Aaron Rodgers is under pressure this season for the Jets

The Jets enter the 2024 season with a great deal of pressure. The team's coach Robert Saleh is in dire need of a winning season, and a playoff appearance. Rodgers is also nearing the end of his career, and his chance to get to one last Super Bowl ring is closing.

Rodgers has made more news off the field in the last few seasons than on the field. He speaks freely about American politics, and appears to have a future as a political candidate if he wants it. Rodgers was named a possible Vice Presidential candidate this election cycle, under Robert Kennedy Jr. The Jets quarterback didn't get that gig.

The Jets need him to lead them on the field. His leadership and experience is among the best in the NFL. In his career, Rodgers has more than 59,000 passing yards, with 475 touchdown passes. The Jets bet big that he could lead the team to a Super Bowl. New York is starved for a championship, with just one ring in franchise history. It's been more than 50 years since the team went all the way with the legendary Joe Namath.

Rodgers missed some of the team's preseason activities, further fueling speculation that the quarterback may bring more drama than he is worth. Jets fans certainly hope that is not the case, and it seems he has at least one ally on the squad in Johnson.

“We didn't care, he had stuff he had to handle,” Johnson added. “He's been at all the voluntary stuff. It doesn't really make much sense to sit there and scrutinize a guy that's been at all the things he doesn't have to.”

Jets fans hope it all works out. The team hasn't made the playoffs since the 2010 season.