Joe Namath and No. 12 are synonymous with the New York Jets. Broadway Joe wore that number, coincidentally, for 12 seasons with the Jets, including when he led Gang Green to its only Super Bowl championship, in 1969.

But Namath said he’d be happy to let Aaron Rodgers wear No. 12, retired by the team in 1985, if the Jets were able to acquire the Green Bay Packers QB this offseason.

“I hope it comes true, but I know it’s far-fetched … if there’s a way (the Jets) could get Rodgers … I’m a big Rodgers fan and I notice that he wears No. 12. I’d sure like Rodgers, if he’s there, I want him to wear his number,” Namath told WFAN-FM radio hosts Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney on Thursday.

Rodgers, of course, is a sure-fire bet to join Joe Namath in the Football Hall of Fame one day. However, it’s far from a slam dunk he’ll join Namath as having played for the Jets.

New York is looking to acquire a veteran quarterback this offseason after two brutal seasons from Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft. Rodgers’ name has surfaced, along with those of Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr, as possible options to come to New York.

And the Jets are interviewing Nathaniel Hackett for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Hackett was OC with the Packers and worked well with Rodgers from 2018-21.

“Aaron Rodgers, God Almighty, it’d be great to have him in New York,” Namath said.

As for Wilson, who was benched twice this season and faces an uncertain future in New York, Namath was clear where he stands.

“I was open-minded knowing that he’s young and could improve a lot of things,” Namath said. “The thing is, I don’t know Zach and I’ve never met him and I don’t know how he operates between the ears, but the guys that are closest to the situation, starting with coach (Robert) Saleh, understand. … I have to agree, we need a change there.”

Namath added that he believed it was the correct move for the Jets to mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, as well.