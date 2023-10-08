Mecole Hardman is inactive for the New York Jets in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.

It’s a stunning fall for the 25-year-old wide receiver, who was signed this past offseason to a one-year, $4 million free-agent contract. He could've been expected to thrive against the Broncos, who are last in the NFL on defense.

Hardman played his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and has two Super Bowl rings. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie kick returner in 2019.

But Hardman has barely been able to get on the field with the Jets this season. He’s played just 22 offensive snaps in the first four games, zero in a Week 1 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

Incredibly, Hardman has been targeted for only one pass this season, a six-yard completion in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. He played a season-high 14 snaps in that game, largely in garbage time during a 30-10 loss.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Hardman has elite game-breaking speed. It was expected he’d be utilized in many ways by the Jets, including quick passes, as a deep threat, on screens and running jet sweeps. Instead, he’s done none of that this season. And when the Jets ran a jet sweep last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, it was undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson carrying the ball.

Gipson also beat out Hardman to be New York’s kick and punt returner. He scored the winning touchdown on a punt return in overtime against the Bills.

GAME-WINNING PUNT RETURN TD FOR ROOKIE XAVIER GIPSON 😱 JETS WIN IT IN OT ON MNF! pic.twitter.com/5iusURciwV — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Hardman was one of three receivers signed in free agency by New York. Allen Lazard has 10 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown. And Randall Cobb, like Hardman, has made a minimal contribution with three receptions on eight targets for 20 yards.

Wide receiver Irv Charles was activated from the practice squad. The 26-year-old is looking to make his NFL debut against the Broncos.