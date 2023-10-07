Zach Wilson has identified an important area where the New York Jets must be better offensively when they visit the Denver Broncos in Week 5 on Sunday.

Simply, the Jets (1-3) must get off to a better start than they have in their previous four games. The Jets have been outscored 27-0 in the first quarter this season, including 17-0 last week against the Kansas City Chiefs in a game they eventually lost 23-20.

“I definitely think you ease into a game, but I almost feel like the defense is too, so we need to come out fast as well,” Wilson explained this week. “They are easing into what we are doing on offense, so we need to be able to come out right from the beginning. Screw the third downs, let’s get some first downs on first down and second down, let’s start fast and get some big plays from the beginning.”

This Zach Wilson throw was legit stellar. pic.twitter.com/nMaIvzfQeJ — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 2, 2023

Wilson and the Jets eventually found a nice rhythm on offense last week. But slow starts this season have led to lethargic performances by the offense.

Start last week vs. Chiefs exactly what Jets want to avoid against Broncos

Last week, the Jets started with a three and out. On their second series in the first quarter, Breece Hall opened with an 11-yard run. But Wilson missed Tyler Conklin on a third-and-one pass to end the drive. On their third series of the quarter, Wilson had a key third-down completion, but was then sacked and the Jets had to punt a third straight time.

“Yeah, we need to, absolutely we need to (start faster),” Wilson said. “I think that starts with me, I got to play better from the beginning of the game and get those guys going and I think I had a chance on the first third down of the game to hit [Conklin]. I think we had a third and one situation. It needs to start right there, how can I make that so that we can continue that drive and keep going down the field.”

Getting the ball in the hands of playmakers Garrett Wilson and Hall early and often will be key for New York.

If ever the Jets can target a game to have a quick start on offense, it’s this week. The Broncos have the 32nd-ranked defense in the NFL, and surrendered 70 points to the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago.