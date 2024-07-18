The New York Jets experienced an underwhelming 2023-24 season showing, missing the playoffs for another consecutive year. However, with Aaron Rodgers returning healthy and a host of other contributors, New York has hope for 2024-25. Still, the Jets have their fair share of injury recoveries, highlighted by former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams.

The Jets placed Williams on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Thursday, per NFL.com. Running back Nick Bawden and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor also joined Williams on the list. Meanwhile, rookie Jordan Travis and receiver Tyler Harrell landed on the non-football injury designation.

Hopefully, Mike Williams and the rest of the Jets on the injury list make speedy recoveries.

Williams is preparing to make his New York debut after seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams joined the Chargers in 2017 when the team selected him with their seventh overall draft pick. He built a foundation during his first two years that set him up for a massive improvement.

During the 2019-20 season, Williams amassed 1,001 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He took a slight step back the following year but had an impressive bounceback in 2021-22. The former Clemson Tiger totaled a career-high 1,146 yards and nine TDs. Two years later, Williams only played three games with the Chargers due to a devastating ACL injury. He continues to work towards getting back to full strength.

Once healthy, Williams will add valuable experience and skill to a Jets team looking to ascend in the competitive AFC landscape.

Jets look to bounce back with Aaron Rodgers returning from injury

Despite their several-year streak of postseason absences, the Jets had high expectations when they acquired Aaron Rodgers in the spring of 2023. New York traded for Rodgers fresh off his historical tenure with the Green Bay Packers, hoping he would provide an offensive spark. However, Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the first game of the 2023-24 season.

Rodgers was not the only source of talent the Jets had, but losing him made it tough to remain competitive. The Jets finished the season with a 7-10 record, which ranked them third in the AFC East. With Rodgers returning healthy, New York could shock the rest of the NFL.

In Rodgers' last full season (2022-23), he totaled 3,695 yards and 26 TDs. It will be interesting to see if he can regain form in the fall of 2024. Although, Rodgers does not have to carry the load alone.

Breece Hall returns to New York as one of the most promising rushers in the NFL. The 23-year-old amassed a career-high 994 yards and five touchdowns on 223 carries during the 2023-24 season. His yards and carries were top 15 league rankings. If Hall remains healthy, he could take a big jump during his third season.

On the defensive side, New York boasts veteran linebacker CJ Mosley. Mosley led the team in tackles (151) during the 2023-24 regular season.

The Jets will enter the upcoming season with a promising squad. Staying injury-free will be the Jets' key to putting a successful product on the football field.