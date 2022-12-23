By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Former NFL wide receiver and current New York Jets receiver coach Miles Austin had a statement released on his behalf from his attorney after being suspended for violating the NFL’s Gambling Policy, per Mike Garafolo.

“The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports. Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gamboling Policy for NFL personnel. He’s been fully cooperative with the NFL’s investigation. He is appealing the suspension,” Austin’s attorney Bill Deni said in a statement.

Calvin Ridley’s name has been brought up as a comparison ever since the Miles Austin news broke. However, reports suggest that Austin did not bet on NFL games as coach, but bet on other games instead, per Adam Schefter. On the other hand, Calvin Ridley bet on NFL games and is still serving a suspension as a result.

It will be interesting to see if Austin is able to earn a lesser suspension as a result of his appeal.

Miles Austin enjoyed a strong NFL career, with his best years coming with the Dallas Cowboys. He was a two-time Pro Bowler who reeled in 11 touchdowns in 2009. Austin has enjoyed a solid coaching career since his retirement, but this latest update is certainly a setback for his career. But it will be intriguing to see what occurs following his appeal.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Jets’ Miles Austin situation as they are made available.