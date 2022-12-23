Former NFL wide receiver and current New York Jets receiver coach Miles Austin had a statement released on his behalf from his attorney after being suspended for violating the NFL’s Gambling Policy, per Mike Garafolo.

“The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports. Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gamboling Policy for NFL personnel. He’s been fully cooperative with the NFL’s investigation. He is appealing the suspension,” Austin’s attorney Bill Deni said in a statement.

Calvin Ridley’s name has been brought up as a comparison ever since the Miles Austin news broke. However, reports suggest that Austin did not bet on NFL games as coach, but bet on other games instead, per Adam Schefter. On the other hand, Calvin Ridley bet on NFL games and is still serving a suspension as a result.

It will be interesting to see if Austin is able to earn a lesser suspension as a result of his appeal.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Zach Wilson, Jets

3 reasons why Jets must bench Zach Wilson for rest of 2022 NFL season

Jim Cerny ·

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Zach Wilson, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday Night football

Zach Wilson blasted by Ryan Fitzpatrick after Thursday Night Football stinker vs. Jaguars

Alex Sabri ·

Darrelle Revis, Zach Wilson, Jets, Brett Favre, Darrelle Revis Zach Wilson

Darrelle Revis spells doom for Zach Wilson with Jets Brett Favre warning

Tim Capurso ·

Miles Austin enjoyed a strong NFL career, with his best years coming with the Dallas Cowboys. He was a two-time Pro Bowler who reeled in 11 touchdowns in 2009. Austin has enjoyed a solid coaching career since his retirement, but this latest update is certainly a setback for his career. But it will be intriguing to see what occurs following his appeal.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Jets’ Miles Austin situation as they are made available.