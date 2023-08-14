The New York Jets and superstar running back Dalvin Cook have been mentioned as a possible fit ever since Cook was released from the Minnesota Vikings. Following a myriad of offseason rumors, Cook and the Jets reportedly agreed to a contract on Monday.

New York already acquired QB Aaron Rodgers via trade during the offseason. That move alone got Jets fans hyped, as well as players on the team. Jets players displayed even more excitement following New York's Cook signing.

Quinnen Williams is excited for the Jets all-around running back room.

“H*ll Yea RB room is sick Dalvin, Breece, MC,” Williams wrote on Twitter.

Michael Carter II reacted with a simple, yet effective emoji on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Breece Hall simply liked the Jets-Cook signing announcement.

Jets agree to contract with Dalvin Cook

The contract is reportedly worth up to $8.6 million over one season. New York is going all in in 2023. Although the trade for Rodgers is intriguing, the fact is that he's 39-years old. There's no guarantee what his post-2023 future holds. As a result, the Jets are firmly in a win-now mindset. They don't have any time to waste.

Cook will provide extra versatility on offense given his elite prowess in the backfield. Despite being limited at times, he's still managed to produce at least 1,100 rushing yards in each of the past four seasons. He's fresh off a 2022 campaign that saw him record 1,173 rushing yards in 17 games played.

Dalvin Cook should be a tremendous fit for a Jets team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.