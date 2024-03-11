NFL free agency got off on the right foot for the New York Jets on Monday, both literally and figuratively. The Jets-re-signed kicker Greg Zuerlein to a two-year, $8.4 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
That’s a significant raise for the veteran who counted $2.6 million against the salary cap last season and will average $4.2 million per season on the new deal. The 36-year-old is well worth the investment and contract.
Zuerlein has been the Jets' most reliable offensive producer since joining them before the 2022 season. When the offense stalled and couldn’t get in the end zone regularly the past two seasons, Zuerlein put up points with his leg, which proved to be invaluable when the defense often kept games close.
Zuerlein nailed 92.1 percent of his field goal tries this past season (35-of-38) and was 5-of-6 from 50 or more yards out. He made 81.1 percent of his tries in 2022 (30-of-37), including 6-of-11 from 50+ yards.
In Week 13 of the 2022 season, Zuerlein established a Jets record by drilling a 60-yard field goal against the Minnesota Vikings. He also twice kicked 57-yard field goals, which is tied for second-longest in Jets history.
An underrated part of his game is kickoffs. Only six Zuerlein kickoffs were returned in 2023, a 90.6 percent touchback rate.
Next up, the Jets would also love to re-sign punter Thomas Morstead. The 38-year-old, like Zuerlein, seems to be getting better with age and is coming off an outstanding season in 2023. Aaron Rodgers recently endorsed re-signing Zuerlein and Morstead.