Many analysts pegged the New York Jets as a dark-horse contender entering the 2023 season after they made a huge splash at quarterback by bringing in veteran Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, despite his advanced age, is as proven of an option at QB as it's gonna get, and the Jets certainly expected the four-time MVP to turn the franchise's fortunes around. Alas, Rodgers suffered a serious leg injury in the first game of his Jets career, dooming his first season in New York before it even got a chance to get off the ground.
Now, with free agency set to begin in a few days, the Jets have renewed hopes when it comes to building a roster that would improve upon the team's 7-10 finish last season. Rodgers himself has a wish list of who the Jets would bring in in free agency. The Jets QB, speaking on the Keep Hammering Collective podcast with Cameron Hanes, singled out two impending Jets free agents he would love to see the team bring back.
“[Punter Thomas Morstead and Kicker Greg Zuerlein are] weapons for us … I'd like to see those guys back,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.
Those positions aren't exactly what would come to mind for a team looking to upgrade its squad, but the effect of having such assured feet in those positions cannot be overstated. With Aaron Rodgers' return looming anyway, it's not like the Jets have to make major splashes just to contend in 2024.
In particular, Thomas Morstead has emerged as an unheralded weapon for the Jets defense; with New York struggling to score with Zach Wilson as the QB1, Morstead had plenty of opportunities to pin the opposition on the opposite end of the field, doing so with ease.
Meanwhile, Greg Zuerlein, despite already being 36 years of age, is as reliable as it gets when it comes to field goal conversion. The Jets kicker even made history this past season thanks to his stellar conversion rate from 50 yards out.
It wouldn't cost the Jets an arm and a leg to keep those two anyway, so there's no reason to expect them to play for any other team in 2024.