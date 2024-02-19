The New York Jets are riding with Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets did not exactly have the 2023-24 NFL campaign that they were hoping for after the former MVP's trade from the Green Bay Packers to New York during the 2023 offseason. Just a few plays into his tenure with the Jets, Rodgers tore his Achilles, and although New York would go on to surprisingly win that game vs the Buffalo Bills, they ultimately couldn't generate enough consistently good play from their plethora of backups to generate a push to the playoffs.

Still, it appears that hope remains high for Rodgers and the Jets going forward

“The state of the franchise can be summed up in one simple phrase from a team source: “We're married to No. 8.” Everything the Jets do, for better or worse, revolves around Aaron Rodgers, who could chart a path to the playoffs … or a full rebuild,” reported senior NFL national reporter Jeremy Fowler on ESPN.com. “Major roster decisions swirl around the quarterback. Bringing free agent pass-rusher Bryce Huff will be costly but might be necessary. The offensive line, once again, needs major work. The Jets should use free agency and the draft to bolster guard and tackle.”

Indeed, major foundational flaws were exposed for the Jets throughout the 2023 campaign, flaws that perhaps the New York brass hoped would be covered up by Rodgers' presence alone. Even with the superstar seemingly back in the fray for this upcoming year, New York has a lot to of work do this offseason, beginning with the NFL Draft.