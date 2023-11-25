When the New York Jets demoted Zach Wilson to third-string quarterback and promoted Tim Boyle to QB1, the expectations were the offense would finally be able to show some life. After all, under Wilson, the passing game greatly suffered and the young quarterback was largely blamed for it.

Fast forward to Black Friday's Week 12 showdown between the Jets and Miami Dolphins and no one is blaming Wilson anymore.

Even without Wilson–whom some believe was scapegoated, including Aaron Rodgers–the Jets managed to reach new lows. Boyle did throw for one touchdown, but it came with two interceptions. The rushing attack was surprisingly absent, and their defense didn't make it challenging for the Dolphins to score at all. In the end, New York lost to Miami by an embarrassing scoreline of 34-13.

Fans and haters alike were quick to troll and criticize the Jets for the showing. After making it look like Wilson was the problem (which was highlighted by his demotion), nothing changed and they even got worse.

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins echoed what several Jets faithful were thinking after the brutal loss, noting: “Can’t Blame Zach Wilson for this embarrassing performance by the Jets!!! Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on…”

Here are more Zach Wilson-inspired reactions to the Jets' defeat:

RECOMMENDED
Despite another horrific offensive performance from the Jets, this time against the Dolphins, Robert Saleh is sticking with Nathaniel Hackett.
Robert Saleh can't explain why Nathaniel Hackett will remain Jets' play caller after Dolphins loss

Jim Cerny ·

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland seemingly avoids disaster in Black Friday game
Dolphins' Jevon Holland dodges possibly serious knee injury vs. Jets

Alex House ·

Jaelan Phillips in Dolphins jersey looking serious with medical kit beside him
Dolphins pass rusher suffers potential season-ending injury vs Jets

Quinn Allen ·

The Jets are now 4-7 on the season with the loss, and they have now failed to win in their last four games. While the season is not quite over just yet for them, their chances of making the postseason are really slim.

It remains to be seen what the Jets will do moving forward, particularly on Wilson's case. However, it certainly looks like they are out of solutions already.