The New York Jets have struggled offensively since losing Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 to a torn Achilles injury, as Zach Wilson has been unable to consistently move the chains and lead the offense. With a Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs looming on Sunday night, the Jets are planning to help make life easier on Wilson, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is a Rodgers coach/friend challenged with teaching a young quarterback who looks to be playing afraid. I was told by multiple team sources the Jets are trying to be more gameplan-specific and less about the system that was built for Rodgers in order to build a plan for Wilson. They want every player around Wilson to elevate their games, allow Wilson to be himself, and find ways to give him confidence and lock in on explosive plays that work. One Jets source shared, “If we can keep every game grimy and mucky, then that’s a win for us. We understand who we are. We are a strong defense, we have to play complementary football and be efficient. We have to all step up around him.”

The Jets appear to be ready to adjust to their new reality without Aaron Rodgers, and seem ready to play to their strengths defensively by embracing a gameplan that will perhaps look a little simpler than what was originally the plan with Rodgers behind center.

Since taking over for Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson is just 44-for-84 for 467 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 interceptions and 8 sacks taken.

The Jets signed quarterback Trevor Siemian this week ahead of their matchup with the Chiefs.