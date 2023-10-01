Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season was originally expected to feature a heavyweight quarterback duel between New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Instead, the glitter of this Chiefs-Jets matchup has greatly decreased, with Rodgers out with an injury, leaving New York to rely on Zach Wilson for their needs under center. It's not ideal for the Jets, but they are sticking with Wilson, who could use some support from Rodgers.

Rodgers is expected to be in attendance to watch the Jets take on the reigning Super Bowl champions, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Hopefully for Wilson and the Jets, Rodgers' presence at MetLife Stadium on Sunday will light a fire under the young QB, as New York looks to prevent a three-game losing skid.

Sources: Aaron Rodgers is currently in the #Jets’ facility and will attend Sunday Night Football against the #Chiefs, after being cleared by his doctor. I’m told Rodgers just attended the team meeting and spoke to his teammates. Good boost for Zach Wilson to have Rodgers there supporting him.

The Jets scored a shock 22-16 overtime win in Week 1 over the Buffalo Bills, the same in which Aaron Rodgers suffered the season-ending Achilles rupture injury, then suffered back-to-back losses to the Dallas Cowboys and to the New England Patriots in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively.

Wilson hasn't been effective as the starter for the Jets. In three appearances this season, he has passed for 467 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions, while completing only 52.4 percent of his passes. It might not be long before Wilson gets replaced as the starter for the Jets, but a strong performance against the Chiefs could turn things around for the former No. 2 overall pick.