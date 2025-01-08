The Tennessee Titans have some big decisions to make this offseason, and the one on top of their list is who to select with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. There are different directions that they can go in, but it would be imperative for them to make the best choice for the future of the team.

Another team that has to make a big decision in the offseason is the New York Jets. On top of trying to find a general manager and head coach, the future of Aaron Rodgers is hanging in the balance. The Jets could move on from Rodgers, and if that's the case, Mike Florio thinks that he could join the Titans next season.

“I guess Rodgers was on somewhere, I guess it was McAfee because that's all he does other than his press conference, and there was kind of a smile when Nashville came up, he’s got a house there, that’s where you have to make the decision when it comes to the Titans. Do you go veteran who we pair with Callahan or do we go rookie,” Florio said on Pro Football Talk.

If Rodgers joins the Titans, it would probably mean that he's starting quarterback. Rodgers had an up-and-down season, and investing in him to lead your team might be bad. On the other hand, he's a veteran with experience, and if the Titans are in win-now mode, they could go with a quarterback of Rodgers' status.

Could Titans pursue Aaron Rodgers?

With the No. 1 pick, there's a good chance that the Titans could pick a quarterback. Will Levis was supposed to be the future of the Titans, but he didn't show much promise this season, and the organization could be looking to move on from him as the starter. If the Titans still have faith in Levis, selecting another skill position with the No. 1 pick is on the table, someone such as Travis Hunter.

Even if the Titans want to pick a non-quarterback in the draft and move on Levis, they could choose to sign someone in free agency. Aaron Rodgers is a possibility, but it could depend on what the Jets decide to do.

In the end, it will be interesting to see what both teams do in the offseason and if they're looking to go young and build for the future or if they want to win now.