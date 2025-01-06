Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will officially interview to become the next New York Jets head coach. The former Miami Dolphins HC is expected to take several interviews during this hiring cycle, while the Jets have already interviewed or scheduled interviews with a few candidates with more to come.

“Jets have requested head coaching interviews with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and QB coach Josh McCown, per sources,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Flores coached the Dolphins for three seasons (2019-21) going 25-26 overall but 10-6 and 9-8 in his last two seasons. Despite the team's modest success, his fractured relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ultimately lost him his job in Miami. Flores is also in the midst of a lawsuit against the NFL, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and Houston Texans over discriminatory hiring practices.

During his time as Vikings DC, the defense has gone from 28th in scoring defense the year before he got there to 13th to fifth this season.

The Jets head coach search will be extensive as they look to replace Robert Saleh. The franchise has already interviewed currently unemployed former head coaches Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera while Schefter is reporting that in addition to Flores and McCown, the team will also bring in former Jets head coach Rex Ryan, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Kansas City Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, Pittsburgh Steelers OC Arthur Smith, San Francisco 49ers quarterback coach Brian Griese, Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Denver Broncos DC Vance Joseph, and Houston Texans OC Bobby Slowik.

Brian Flores should be a candidate for several vacant NFL head coach spots. He came up as a coach in the NFL with the New England Patriots and is a top contender for that job, although slightly behind in the odds to another former Patriot, Mike Vrabel.

As a division foe, Flores should get an interview with the Chicago Bears, although they will likely go with an offensive coach for first-overall pick Caleb Williams. That leaves the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints (as of Monday morning), and what they are looking for in a new HC still isn't entirely clear.