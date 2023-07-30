The New York Jets provided a mixed bag of injury updates regarding wide receiver Garrett Wilson and offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, among others, on Sunday.

Wilson missed practice because of a sprained ankle. The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year sustained the injury during practice Friday.

“He’s dealing with a low ankle (sprain), so we’re just being cautious with him,” coach Robert Saleh explained. “Give him a couple of days to recover.”

Garrett Wilson looks like he is walking fine after rolling his ankle on Thursday pic.twitter.com/Qw31rGR6RE — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) July 30, 2023

Veteran wide receiver Corey Davis also missed practice because of an illness.

However, Aaron Rodgers got two of his favorite receivers back Sunday. Allen Lazard returned after missing the past week and immediately caught a pretty 20-yard TD pass from Rodgers. Randall Cobb was activated off the PUP list and took part in his first practice of training camp.

Lazard and Cobb were two of Rodgers’ top targets when they played for the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets also got a key offensive lineman back at practice. Becton took part in team drills, playing left tackle, after sitting out earlier in the week with a knee issue.

“Mekhi’s knee wasn’t up for it,” is how Saleh explained Becton’s missing practice Wednesday.

Saleh said Sunday that the plan is for Becton to play in the Hall of Fame preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. Becton missed the 2022 seasons after knee surgery.

The coach also added that running back Breece Hall could be activated off the PUP list in a couple of weeks. Hall “looks great,” per Saleh, but is coming back from a torn ACL.