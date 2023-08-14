The New York Jets are not hiding their love for Dalvin Cook. After being released by the Minnesota Vikings, the former Pro Bowl running back has been courted by the men in green. While there's been a lot of hold-up from both sides, a deal is still expected to be reached. While this is going on, though, the incumbent Jets running backs are looking to seize the opportunity.

The Jets' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers was a good “audition” for the running backs. Michael Carter led a 135-yard effort from the running backs, and they even gathered nine catches. After the game, Carter talked about New York's chase of Dalvin Cook, per the New York Post.

“We ignore it. Talk is cheap… Dalvin's probably one of the best college football running backs of all time [at Florida State], in my opinion growing up in north Florida. He's a really good player. At the same time, we feel like we're great players, too. We're just young in our careers. We're all chasing greatness… Nothing but respect for [Cook], but we're not really focused on that. We're just trying to get better and grind.”

With Breece Hall's emergence as the top dog of the Jets' RB room, Carter will likely be related to the RB2/RB3 role. Carter actually had an incredible rookie season, but he was unable to keep it up in Year 2 even when given the opportunity. It will be much harder for him to carve a name for himself if Cook indeed joins the team.

The Jets come into the 2022 season with Super Bowl expectations. With or without Cook, can this team fulfill these intense expectations?