The New York Jets family reacted overwhelmingly with support for wide receiver Corey Davis, who stunningly announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

Davis made the announcement on Instagram after the Jets finished practice Wednesday afternoon. Shortly thereafter, the Jets tweeted the news.

Breaking: WR Corey Davis announced his retirement from the NFL on his Instagram. #Jets pic.twitter.com/sbGPSerp9Z — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 23, 2023

“My heart goes out to him and his family,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said following the announcement. “We’ll always support him with any decision he makes. We’re always here if he needs us.”

Saleh added the Jets “were aware” that Davis was considering retirement and the team “was just trying to support him.”

“Selfishly we want him to continue to play. He’s an unbelievable man, an unbelievable player,” Saleh said. “He always has a family here.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Jets owner Woody Johnson released a statement that said, “Thank you Corey for your professionalism and dedication these past two seasons. We wish you, (wife) Bailey and your two children the best. It was a true honor to have you on our team.”

Statements from Chairman Woody Johnson, General Manager Joe Douglas and Head Coach Robert Saleh — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 23, 2023

Davis took leave from the team last week to attend to “personal matters,” per Saleh. Earlier Wednesday morning, Saleh said the Jets would give Davis “however long he needs.”

The 28-year-old caught 273 passes and had 17 touchdowns in 78 games over six NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans and Jets. He was injured often the past two seasons after signing a three-year contract with the Jets in 2021, appearing in 22 of 34 games.

“Life is bigger than football,” veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb said. “This is something we do, not who we are. I wish him well. I’m going to be in his corner.”

Losing Davis this close to the Week 1 opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 is a blow for the Jets. They recently traded Denzel Mims and now have four veteran wide receivers remaining on the roster: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Cobb.

Undrafted rookies Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson have been competing throughout camp for a shot at the 53-man roster. Veterans Malik Taylor and Alex Erickson are also in the mix.