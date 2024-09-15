The New York Jets did not get off to a good start in Week 1. New York had an impressive first quarter against the 49ers but ultimately lost with a score of 32-19. The Jets will be looking to get back on track with a win over the Titans on Sunday, but they will have to make due without one of their top cornerbacks.

The Jets will be without CB D.J. Reed for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Titans. Reed suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against the 49ers and was listed as questionable on the injury report for Week 2.

Reed's spot on the gameday roster will be replaced by second-year CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse. Jets fans can expect either Brandin Echols or rookie Qwan'tez Stiggers to replace Reed on the outside, assuming Michael Carter II stays at nickel cornerback.

The Jets may be able to handle the Titans on defense without Reed. DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley are Tennessee's top two receivers, but they shouldn't provide much of a threat to Sauce Gardner and friends.

It will be interesting to see if the Titans try to attack the Jets' secondary more as a result of Reed's injury.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers tells Jets to stay ‘relaxed' after 49ers loss



Jets QB Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about performing under pressure. Rodgers is trying to right the ship in New York after a tough Week 1 loss in San Francisco.

Rodgers gave a familiar request to his Jets teammates heading into Week 2 against the Titans.

“I think we always gotta stay relaxed… It’s a long season,” Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday. “I think, at times, people think the season is like you’re out in the prairie or the desert and you’re wandering around trying to find water. It’s more like a nice, slow Bolero, where we’re just swaying with the music… just trying to not get too high with the highs or too low with the lows. The league is a lot different than when I said ‘relax’ years ago in that there’s just so much more coverage, so much more opportunity for overreaction.”

Rodgers is clearly calling up memories of his R-E-L-A-X message to the Green Bay Packers during the 2014 season. The Packers finished that season with a 12-4 record and won the NFC North. They also advanced all the way to the NFC Championship game where they suffered a crushing overtime loss against the Seahawks.

Rodgers' message is clear — stay focused on the games ahead. If the Jets can heed his advice, they may have a chance at making the playoffs.