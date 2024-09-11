The New York Jets lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night 32-19. Aaron Rodgers' first full game with the Jets was a thrashing at the hands of the defending NFC champions. While the offense could not get Breece Hall going in the run game, the defense was the bigger concern. Haason Reddick and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich join Hall as the people most to blame for the loss.

The 49ers were dealt some tough news in the leadup to the game when Christian McCaffery was scratched with an Achilles issue. Jordan Mason was named the starter and sliced the Jets' defense for 147 yards and a touchdown. Ulbrich and the entire defense were unprepared for that kind of running attack despite the 49ers' top guy being out.

Haason Reddick could have helped the Jets get to Brock Purdy. Instead, he forewent his $800,000 game check and the Jets got four quarterback hits. The team needs a pass rush to contend in the AFC and Reddick must report to reach free agency next year. This stalemate should end soon after this performance.

Let's dive deeper into the players most to blame for the Jets' Week 1 loss.

Haason Reddick must report to the Jets soon

Last year, Bryce Huff racked up ten sacks from the defensive end position for the Jets. Only Quinnen Williams has reached 10 sacks in green since 2015, per StatMuse. He left for the Eagles in free agency, creating a massive hole in their defense. They went right back to Philadelphia and traded for Haason Reddick to fill that gap.

The Jets held the 49ers to 231 passing yards and locked up Brandon Aiyuk throughout the game. While it was a great performance, they could dominate teams with a great pass rush. Reddick can also help the run defense, which was the worst part of their game on Monday.

Jordan Mason ripped through the defensive line and torched the Jets. While there are few teams with great offensive lines like the 49ers, this is something that must be cleaned up as soon as possible. With a matchup against the Tennessee Titans looming, the Jets look to stop the run on the way to victory.

Jeff Ulbrich needs a better game plan for Tony Pollard

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was outcoached by Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers staff on Monday night. The Jets allowed Mason to beat them running between the tackles and could not stop him from converting first downs. While the 49ers present one of the toughest challenges in the league, the game plan must improve for Week 2.

The Jets face the Titans on the road and must win to get to 1-1. Will Levis was putrid in the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Bears, throwing the game away on a pick-six that sealed it for Chicago. Their game plan will likely have less of Levis and more of ex-Cowboy Tony Pollard running the ball.

The entire defensive coaching staff and players will be tested on Sunday. If they come out and stuff the run, that will prove that they can make adjustments week-to-week and will improve throughout the year. If Pollard slashes through them for 100 yards of his own, expect Jets fans to be upset following the game.

Breece Hall must improve on his first game

On the Jets side, they were unable to get the run game going in Week 1. Breece Hall took the ball 16 times and only mustered 54 yards on Monday. He did score the first touchdown on the ground and picked up 39 more yards through the air. The run game is key for the Jets this season as they need to have a balanced attack to keep Aaron Rodgers healthy.

Hall bounced back from an ACL injury by clipping 1,000 total yards last season. The sophomore surge made an impact on his expectations both on the field and in fantasy circles. Hall was a first-round pick in many drafts and is considered one of the best backs in the league. His 3.4 yards per carry do not reflect that.

The Jets were dominated because they could not keep possession of the ball. Part of the issue there was the defense's inability to get off the field but Hall was not helping. Without the ability to pick up first downs and chew clock with Hall, the Jets had no chance. Expect a better game out of him on Sunday in Nashville.