Aaron Rodgers may not be the only key veteran out of the lineup when the New York Jets visit the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 on Sunday.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein sustained a groin injury in practice Thursday and didn’t practice Friday. Coach Robert Saleh said it’s “50-50” if Zuerlein will suit up against the Cowboys.

Saleh said the Jets will be trying out kickers at practice to be prepared if Zuerlein can’t play.

Coach Saleh says T Mekhi Becton, T Duane Brown and RB Breece Hall will be full participants at practice today. K Greg Zuerlein will not practice today and his status for Sunday is up in the air. pic.twitter.com/2iQNu47v7m — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 15, 2023

While not as massive a loss as Rodgers, who tore his Achilles in a 22-16 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, any absence by Zuerlein is significant. The 35-year-old made all three field goals against the Bills and had a fantastic preseason.

In fact, Zuerlein has been nothing short of excellent since joining the Jets last season. He not only settled the position, which had been a carousel of different kickers in and out for years, he was New York's steadiest offensive producer in 2022.

He delivered their only points the final three games when the Jets didn’t score a touchdown. Zuerlein consistently generated points in tight games throughout the season and also drilled the longest field goal in Jets history (60 yards on Dec. 4 at the Minnesota Vikings).

The rest of New York's injury report is clean. Carl Lawson is expected to play after sitting out Week 1 as a precaution due to his sore back. Tackles Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton and running back Breece Hall all practiced in full Friday and will play against the Cowboys.