Robert Saleh is confident we haven’t seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in the NFL after the New York Jets quarterback went down with a season-ending Achilles injury Monday.

Saleh told reporters Wednesday that he’s not spoken with Rodgers about the 39-year-old’s future. But that didn’t stop the Jets coach from weighing in with an opinion.

“I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out,” Saleh said “But at the same time, for him, he’s working through a whole lot of things he’s got to deal with. So, that’s going to be THE last thing I’m going to talk to him about.”

Pat McAfee said something similar yesterday. Eli Manning just predicted the same on McAfee's show today. Only Aaron Rodgers knows what he's thinking, but it seems like those who know him well can't imagine this is how it ends. I hope they're right. https://t.co/ReAvxg0UCT — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) September 13, 2023

Rodgers sustained a torn Achilles in the first quarter of New York’s 22-16 Week 1 win against the Buffalo Bills. He was trying to avoid a sack by Leonard Floyd.

The future Hall of Famer will undergo surgery, though Saleh said specifics have not been decided yet.

Rodgers is fifth all-time in NFL history with 475 touchdown passes and ninth with 59,055 passing yards. All of that was compiled during 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He threw one incomplete pass with the Jets before the injury.

A torn Achilles is an extremely difficult and painful recovery. If Rodgers decides to continue playing, he would be 40 next season.

As for the immediate future of the Jets, Zach Wilson is now their starting quarterback. And next up is a road game in Dallas against the Cowboys on Sunday.

“It's next man up. Nobody cares that you lost a player,” Saleh explained. “At the end of the day, Sunday is coming.”