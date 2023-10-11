Two days after confirming that Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained a season-ending Achilles injury, the New York Jets placed him on IR and signed a veteran offensive tackle Wednesday. However, the player they added is not the one who had a tryout Tuesday.

After bringing in La’el Collins for a look Tuesday, the Jets signed Dennis Kelly to the practice squad. Coach Robert Saleh said it was “standard procedure” to bring in a player like Collins, the former Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals tackle, and that he was unsure if the Jets would sign him.

“We’re always doing due diligence on players,” Saleh explained.

Collins, 30, has started 86 games in the NFL, including 15 with the Bengals last season. Reportedly, the New York Giants have also shown interest in Collins, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in December but was recently cleared to play, per the New York Post.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Jets agree to contract with Dennis Kelly

Kelly is a 10-year veteran who was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles in late August. He started three games at left tackle and appeared in 16 overall with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. The 33-year-old played for Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett with the Green Bay Packers in 2021 and before that for Jets passing game coordinator Todd Downing with the Tennessee Titans. That should make him familiar with the Jets’ offensive scheme.

New York needs another lineman because Vera-Tucker was injured in the second quarter of the Jets’ 31-21 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. It’s the second straight season-ending injury he’s sustained against the Broncos. In 2022, Vera-Tucker had a torn triceps.

Veteran tackle Duane Brown (hip) is eligible to come off IR after this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the Jets have not provided an update when he actually will return.