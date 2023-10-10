The New York Jets have some holes to fill and players it appears they’re willing to move before the 2023 NFL trade deadline arrives Oct. 31. How aggressive the Jets will be before the deadline is in question, though.

When Aaron Rodgers was healthy and the Jets were considered Super Bowl contenders at the start of the season, no free agent nor potential trade seemed out of the question. Case in point was the signing of running back Dalvin Cook late in training camp to give Rodgers another weapon on offense.

But with Rodgers likely done for the season after rupturing his Achilles — no matter what the 39-year-old says – the Jets are 2-3, head into a difficult Week 6 matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and are considered a fringe playoff team at best.

So, how far will the Jets go trying to end a 12-season playoff drought?

Let’s examine what the Jets might do ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

Jets likely will trade Mecole Hardman and/or Carl Lawson

Mecole Hardman and Carl Lawson were each inactive last week when the Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 31-21. It was the first time this season that Hardman was a healthy scratch, and the second time Lawson didn’t suit up.

Each is a prime trade candidate. In fact, ESPN already reported that the Jets are exploring trade options for Hardman.

The 25-year-old wide receiver has played just 24 offensive snaps in four games this season. He has one catch for six yards. And no one on the coaching staff can explain why the $4 million man has been frozen out of the offense.

You’d think there’s a market for the speedy wideout, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl twice. Perhaps a reunion in KC. Or might the Minnesota Vikings have interest since Justin Jefferson is on IR?

There’s an offensive coordinator out there who’ll see value in Hardman. So, Jets general manager Joe Douglas could land an early Day 3 draft pick for the pending free agent.

It's less certain Lawson will be traded, but certainly possible. He’s had a bad back since training camp, didn’t play Week 1, lost his starting job on the edge to Jermaine Johnson, was a healthy scratch last week and has largely been a ghost when on the field.

Jermaine Johnson had an amazing game yesterday He is getting better & better each week A STAR in the making 💪 pic.twitter.com/j4IG13nqUd — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) October 9, 2023

The Jets are deep at the edge and Johnson and Bryce Huff have taken off with more playing time since Lawson has played far less than expected. There’s also Micheal Clemons and top pick Will McDonald IV looking for reps on the edge.

Coach Robert Saleh loves a deep rotation on his defensive line. But if the Jets can get a decent pick back for Lawson, they’d probably make that trade.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Jets need to add depth on offensive line

Left tackle Duane Brown is on IR and could return in a couple of weeks. Tackle/guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the season after tearing his Achilles against the Broncos. Tackle Mekhi Becton twice had to come out of the game in Denver after being dinged up and played only one game the previous two seasons due to knee issues. Stud rookie lineman Joe Tippmann was also banged up late against the Broncos.

Robert Saleh confirms that Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the season with a torn Achilles: "To have this happen again, it's unfortunate." pic.twitter.com/rhvZYjVoAQ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 9, 2023

You get the point. The depth of the Jets offensive line is being tested. At worst, the Jets need a quality backup player, perhaps someone like Jack Driscoll of the Philadelphia Eagles. Especially since Max Mitchell is being elevated to start at right tackle with Vera-Tucker and Brown out.

But perhaps the Jets try to land a starting-caliber lineman, like veteran tackle Kelvin Beachum of the Arizona Cardinals. Could Hardman or Lawson help land a player like that? Are the Jets willing to deal a Day 2 pick?

We’ll find out soon because the Jets must beef up their line if they plan to remain in playoff contention this season.

Will the Jets be in on Kirk Cousins?

Jefferson is out and the Vikings are 1-4. So, you’d have to believe all options are on the table when it comes to quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Now, the Jets have emphatically stated that Zach Wilson is their QB with Rodgers sidelined, and the 24-year-old has shown improvement and played some good football the past two weeks. But isn’t it Douglas’ job to see what it might take to bring Cousins to New York?

Not likely Cousins, who has a no-trade clause, ends up a Jet. But this must be looked into.