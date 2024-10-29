The New York Jets have had plenty of issues in the 2024 season. Aaron Rodgers has thrown game-sealing interceptions and their defense allowed a game-winning drive to Jacoby Brissett. Chief among the problems is Greg Zuerlein, who has not made a kick over 40 yards this season. The Jets worked out a bunch of kickers on Tuesday to potentially replace Zuerlein before Thursday's game against the Texans. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network broke the news on Tuesday.

“Kickers who worked out for the Jets at MetLife Stadium this morning: Zane Gonzalez, Brayden Narveson, Riley Patterson, Spencer Shrader, Andre Szmyt, and Cade York” Garafolo reported. “Team still going through its options ahead of Thursday against the Texans.”

The six participants hit the turf on Tuesday hoping to don Jets green in just 48 hours. While they are not with an NFL team for various reasons, they may provide more range than Zuerlein. He has missed six field goals and an extra point this season and most have come in key games. He lost the team four points in a three-point loss to the Patriots and three points in a one-point loss to the Broncos. This is the second time the Jets have worked out potential replacements.

The 2024 season is slipping away from the Jets, who already have six losses and are in last place in the AFC East. Can a kicker change propel them to the postseason?

Which kicker best suits the Jets?

Cade York was a fourth-round draft pick in 2022 by the Browns and flamed out immediately. After a full season with a 75% success rate in 2022, he did not kick in 2023. He made the Commanders out of camp but was cut after missing two kicks in Week 1. Austin Seibert has been very successful in relief of him. Seibert was a free agent because he lost the Jets job to Zuerlein. York is the youngest option and could be the kicker for a long time.

Brayden Narveson is also young but has struggled this season in a large sample. The Packers saw him miss five kicks in six games before changing kickers. Brandon McManus has hit game-winners in his first two games with Green Bay. Zane Gonzalez has not kicked in the NFL since 2021, Riley Patterson is young but has limited range and Spencer Shrader has the least experience of the bunch.

Andre Szmyt is the only kicker of the bunch without NFL experience. The former Syracuse kicker has been with the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks since 2022. He won the Lou Graza Award as the best kicker in college in 2018. The Jets should avoid Narveson and York, as they have had the least NFL success. Picking Szmyt would be a low-risk, high-reward play that could work out.