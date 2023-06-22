The worst fears of the New York Jets and safety Chuck Clark were confirmed Thursday. An MRI showed Clark sustained a torn ACL and is out for the 2023 season, per Ian Rapoport.

The 28-year-old was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in March. Clark had played his first six NFL seasons with Baltimore and said he was looking to prove the Ravens wrong for disrespecting him and trading him to the Jets.

But his revenge tour will have to wait now. Clark never made it to training camp, sustaining the knee injury during OTAs.

#Jets S Chuck Clark suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, sources said following the MRI. Clark, who NYJ traded for, also received a second opinion. This explains the signing of veteran DB Adrian Amos, who fills the void. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 22, 2023

Incredibly, Clark had played 1,248 consecutive defensive snaps for the Ravens since Week 16 of the 2021 season. Last season, Clark was second on the Ravens with an NFL career-high 101 tackles.

Clark was set to start at safety alongside Jordan Whitehead in New York. The Jets pivoted quickly last week when Clark was hurt and signed Adrian Amos, another veteran safety who previously played for the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. New York also is high on second-year safety Tony Adams, though he’s far less experienced than Clark, Whitehead, and Amos.

Whitehead, who helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV, is coming off a subpar first season with the Jets. He said this week that the Jets acquiring Aaron Rodgers is akin to Tom Brady going to the Buccaneers in 2020 and that he believes New York can replicate Tampa Bay’s championship run.