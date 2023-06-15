It appears the New York Jets have been dealt their first major injury blow of the 2023 NFL season. Veteran safety Chuck Clark reportedly has a “serious” knee injury and could be out for the season.

Per multiple reports, Clark is getting a second opinion on the injury, which was sustained during OTAs. The Jets have not confirmed reports of the injury and with mini camp canceled this week, coach Robert Saleh is not available to comment.

It’s believed that Chuck Clark suffered a serious knee injury, per sources. That helps explain why the #Jets signed Adrian Amos. They weren’t in on Amos until recently (he visited Ravens on Mon, his 2nd visit) but the opportunity to now start for the Jets sold him. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 14, 2023

Let’s examine how Chuck Clark’s knee injury affects the Jets defense in 2023.

Chuck Clark’s injury means the Jets lose a quality veteran safety

It’s stating the obvious, but it’s a blow to the Jets defense losing Clark before he even played a down for them. The 28-year was acquired in March from the Baltimore Ravens to upgrade the safety position, replacing Lamarcus Joyner, who had a subpar season in 2022. He had already impressed coaches and teammates alike with his attitude, leadership, and fit with the Jets during offseason workouts.

BREAKING: “It is believed that” New York #Jets safety Chuck Clark suffered a serious knee injury, per @ZackBlatt of @TheAthletic. This is why the Jets brought in Adrian Amos today. NYJ traded for Clark in March. 🙏🙏🙏 @ChuckC36, hate to see this. pic.twitter.com/c8JCPvkYvM — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 14, 2023

Clark was second on the Ravens with 101 tackles last season and had been extremely durable, missing one game the past five seasons. Pro Football Focus gave him a solid 76.9 grade against the run and a so-so 61.2 coverage grade last season. He allowed only 8.8 yards per catch a year ago and broke up four passes.

He’s also a sure-handed tackler, something Jets safeties Jordan Whitehead and Joyner were not last season. Clark had an impressive 6.6 percent missed tackle rate in 2022 and earned an excellent 87.3 tackling grade per PFF.

Not only is he an upgrade over Joyner, but Clark was also super motivated this season, too. He felt disrespected by the Ravens, who drafted safety Kyle Hamilton in 2022 and rejuvenated with the Jets. Plus, he’s in the final season of his contract, heading to free agency.

So, if he’s out for the season, both Clark and the Jets lose out here.

The Jets filled safety void quickly by signing Adrian Amos

Until word about Clark’s injury leaked shortly after, the signing of Adrian Amos on Tuesday at first didn’t make much sense. It appeared New York was seeking competition at the safety position or was considering releasing Whitehead, who was average at best in his first Jets season in 2022.

Now, it’s clear Amos was signed to start alongside Whitehead because Clark is out long-term. It was a quick pivot and solid signing by New York. Like Clark, Amos is a quality veteran whose best years are behind him but still has good football left.

'22 statistical snapshot (nearest defender): Chuck Clark v. Adrian Amos Clark: 545 coverage snaps, 35 targets, 21 rec, 161 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT, 80.8 passer rating, 4 PD Amos: 427 coverage snaps, 42 targets, 28 rec, 349 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT, 98.2 rating, 5 PD @NextGenStats #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 14, 2023

The 30-year-old was second on the Green Bay Packers with 102 tackles last season. He finished top-four in tackles each of his four seasons with the Packers after four quality seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Like Clark, Amos is excellent at tackling. He had a 7.8 percent missed tackle rate in 2022 and sits at 9.2 percent in eight NFL seasons. PFF graded him 73.2 in tackling last season and twice (2019, 2021) had him above an 86.0 grade.

Amos did struggle in the passing game in 2022, though he’s been solid there throughout his career. PFF gave him a 45.6 coverage grade last season, allowing quarterbacks to complete 75 percent of passes his way. Just two seasons ago, he had an outstanding 91.5 coverage grade.

All things considered, the Jets covered themselves nicely by signing Amos to replace the injured Clark. Especially this late in the offseason.

Jets have untested depth at safety behind Jordan Whitehead, Adrian Amos

What doesn’t change with the Clark injury is that the Jets have a largely untested group of safeties behind the veteran starters. Should Whitehead or Amos be sidelined, New York would be forced to turn to an untested player to fill an important role.

That said, the Jets really like Tony Adams. An undrafted free agent out of Illinois, Adams impressed in training camp a year ago. The 24-year-old played 11 games, largely on special teams, but received quality reps in the final two games of the season. He held his own with six tackles, playing 83 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks, and six more tackles when he started against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. He could be a future starter for this team.

Ashtyn Davis is a great athlete and special teams stud but has not shown to be a quality NFL safety yet in three seasons. Being forced into a starter’s role his first two years in the League did not benefit Davis, who was a raw talent coming out of college. He played only 13 defensive snaps in 2022 and is a candidate to be cut so that the Jets could save $2.7 million against the salary cap.

Behind Adams and Davis is Jarrick Bernard-Converse, a sixth-round pick this year who can also play corner. And the Jets also have intriguing undrafted free agents Trey Dean and Marquis Waters. That rounds out a very untested group of backup safeties.