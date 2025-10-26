The Jets kept shuffling the roster during a bruising start, claiming rookie linebacker Kobe King off waivers from the Vikings after his five-game special-teams stint. The former Penn State standout arrives as New York sits 0-7 under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, with injuries piling up on offense and uneven play on defense.

Sauce Gardner has underwhelmed and is out for Week 8, the unit is allowing 26.1 points per game, and the offense has sputtered amid uncertainty at quarterback after Justin Fields was benched and Tyrod Taylor battled an injury.

”Keep an eye on the Jets; teams have been showing interest in DT Quinnen Williams, although New York’s asking price is massive.” That’s the stance for now, per the New York Times.

The timing tracks with a front office weighing short and long-term leverage. Williams is the Jets’ most valuable defender, and setting a sky-high threshold signals New York won’t move a premium piece just to create activity before the Nov. 4 trade deadline.

Given the winless record and a defense that’s middle of the pack in yardage but bleeding points, the club’s calculus appears clear: only an offer that meaningfully accelerates a reset would pry away its interior anchor.

Meanwhile, the broader context around the team hasn’t softened. Garrett Wilson and Mason Taylor have dealt with practice absences ahead of Cincinnati, and the offense has mustered only 17 total points across the last two games while averaging 271 yards per outing.

Those realities make it harder to justify weakening the defense without an overwhelming return.

There’s also chatter around other Jets assets, most notably Breece Hall. League speculation has linked the 24-year-old back to potential suitors ahead of Nov. 4, with proposals floating mid-round pick packages.

Hall is in the final year of his rookie deal with a modest 2025 cap figure, but he has publicly said he wants to stay, and New York isn’t rushing a move. Any price would reflect his age, production, and the need for an extension after a trade.

For now, the headline in Florham Park is restrained. Interest is real, but unless a team meets New York’s massive demands, Quinnen Williams isn’t going anywhere.