The New York Jets look like the worst team in the NFL. New York is the only winless team in the league at 0-7 heading into Week 8. They are not off to a good start against a beatable Bengals team on Sunday. As usual, Justin Fields is at the center of it all.

ESPN's Rich Cimini blasted the team's coaching, and Fields himself, after the Jets' slow start against the Bengals.

“Three possessions: 19 total yards. The coaches are petrified to have Fields drop back,” Cimini wrote. “He has 2 pass attempts, both behind the line of scrimmage. Can't run an offense this way.”

New York's passing game has been under the microscope all season. However, the scrutiny has been much higher ever since Fields' terrible game against Denver in Week 6.

The Jets have been unable to unlock their deep passing game with Fields under center. Instead, Aaron Glenn's team has spent most of their time running the football and attempting short passes.

Look no further than raw accounting stats to see how bad the situation is.

New York is last in the NFL in passing yards per game (143.4) coming into Sunday's matchup. They've also suffered the most sacks (31) of any team in the NFL.

Fields has remained efficient when running the ball, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. But the Jets have not leaned into this ability schematically and it is costing their offense.

Fields is currently 4-of-4 for 23 passing yards five minutes into the second quarter. He has yet to complete a pass to a wide receiver or a tight end.

New York may be headed for its eighth consecutive loss as they are down 17-3 early.