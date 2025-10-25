With the New York Jets taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 8 clash, the quarterback situation has been through a whirlwind as of late. As the Jets benched Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor earlier in the week, the latter has now been ruled out for the contest, leading back to the former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, via Tom Pelissero.

Taylor is dealing with a knee injury, as it was nagging enough for New York to hold him out this weekend, with Fields getting an opportunity to potentially show the team why they made a mistake in benching him. Taylorn suffered the injury in the 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, with the quarterback saying Thursday that the team is taking it “day-by-day,” according to The New York Post.

“I took a helmet shot to the knee last game,” Taylor said. “Yeah, just taking it day-by-day, listening to the trainers. They’ve done a great job of putting me through rehab and getting just good mobility back into it.”

Jets' Justin Fields looks to prove doubters wrong

While the Jets have started 0-7 in what has been a frustrating season, Fields has been one of the lackluster elements, throwing for 845 yards to go along with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in six game appearances. It has gone to a point where team owner Woody Johnson was candid about New York under Fields' production, saying that “it's hard when you have a quarterback with the rating that we've got,” among other quotes.

“It doesn't bother me,” Fields said in response, via SNY Jets. “Of course, everybody knows I need to play better, we need to play better as a team. No matter how the offense does as a unit, I'm going to get the blame, and I understand that. That's just what comes with the job. It's what comes with it, so you can't let anything kind of affect your mind.”

At any rate, Fields looks to turn his season around on Sunday when New York looks for its first win against the Bengals on Sunday.