By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams‘ availability status for Thursday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars remains up in the air, with the team giving him a questionable label on the final injury report before the contest (via Rich Cimini of ESPN).

Final injury report: Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith have been ruled out. Corey Davis’ return leaves #Jets with only 4 healthy WRs. Look for practice-squad call-up. Quinnen Williams will be game-time decision.

However, it was a good d sign that Williams was able to practice in full Wednesday after being limited in the previous two practice sessions on Monday and Tuesday for the Jets. Williams missed New York’s Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions at home, which the Jets lost, 20-17.

The Jets would love to have Williams back on the field to help the team combat the surging Jaguars. Jacksonville will be entering the game, having won both its last two games and three of its last four. The Jets, on the other hand, are will be trying to stop their bleeding, as they are on a three-game losing skid. They have also lost three of their last four outings.

So far in the 2022 NFL regular season, Williams has played in 13 games, recording 11.0 sacks with 21 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery for the Jets’ defense.

The Jets have one of the stoutest defenses in the NFL this season, as they are allowing just 18.8 points and 305.4 total yards per game, fourth and third overall in the league, respectively.