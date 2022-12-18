By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Quinnen Williams will not play when the New York Jets host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Week 15 action, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The stud defensive lineman is inactive and out with a calf injury.

Williams did not practice all week and was listed as questionable, but coach Robert Saleh remained steadfast that the team’s most important player was 50-50 to play.

“D-linemen don’t need to practice to be ready for game day, so we’re still hopeful,” Saleh said Friday.

Williams injured the calf in the first half of last week’s 20-12 loss at the Buffalo Bills. He played a season-low 17 defensive snaps (29 percent) but did impact the game early by sacking Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice.

This season, Quinnen Williams already has established an NFL career high with 11 sacks. He has a team-high 45 QB pressures and an outstanding 90.5 overall grade per Pro Football Focus. He’s such a force that opponents regularly double-team him, freeing up other Jets linemen to make plays.

So, his absence will be felt Sunday. The Jets (7-6) are in a must-win situation after losing two straight and three of four. They can move into an AFC Wild Card spot with a win and a loss by either the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Chargers.

New York has the No. 3 defense in the NFL, led by Williams, who is receiving both Pro Bowl and All-Pro consideration this season. A big key has been that the Jets’ defense has been healthy most of the season.

Quinnen Williams’ brother, linebacker Quincy Williams, missed two games with an ankle injury and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins also was out for two games. Rookie edge rusher Jermaine Johnson had ankle injury that forced him to miss three games.

The Jets will also be without three other injured players Sunday: quarterback Mike White, wide receiver Corey Davis and safety Lamarcus Joyner.