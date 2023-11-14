The New York Jets decided to release third-year running back Michael Carter amid the team's offensive struggles.

The New York Jets are fighting for a winning record late in the 2023-24 NFL season. The Jets are 4-5 and are on a two-game losing streak. New York made a bold roster move as it enters the second half of the season. Third-year running back Michael Carter has been released from the team, per Tom Pelissero.

Michael Carter is cut from the Jets

Carter was the 107th draft pick in the 2021 draft. The former North Carolina Tar Heel had a solid NFL debut. He rushed 639 yards and four touchdowns during the 2021-22 season. However, Carter never saw the same production.

The running back averaged roughly 200 fewer yards during his next year after playing two more games than his rookie year. Fast forward to 2023, and Carter has struggled to make a great impact after the emergence of Breece Hall.

Hall joined the team one year after Carter with similar production, but he has been the Jets' go-to RB during the 2023-24 season. So far, Hall has 521 yards on the season.

New York decided to let Michael Carter go as they try to salvage the rest of the season.

The Jets come off a brutal 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Zach Wilson is still trying to find his footing amid Aaron Rodgers' absence from the team. During the Week 10 matchup, Wilson threw for 263 yards and one touchdown, but he impressed with his 54 rushing yards on four carries.

Does New York's move on Carter mean they are handing the keys to Reece Hall? How will this move impact the team's depth going forward?