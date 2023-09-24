In the midst of a putrid offensive showing against the New England Patriots on Sunday, frustration bubbled over on the New York Jets' sideline.

Running back Michael Carter was caught by CBS cameras yelling at his position coach, Taylor Embree. Carter was first restrained by rookie wide receiver Xavier Gipson and then special teams captain Justin Hardee intervened.

Frustration is spilling over at the #Jets sideline. That’s Michael Carter and his RBs coach. pic.twitter.com/paVyw6v1g0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2023

The Jets rushed for 38 yards on 22 carries in the 15-10 loss to the Patriots. Carter could not be blamed for the dismal showing. He did not have a single carry. However, Carter was blown up in a failed pass protection before the sideline argument.

Breece Hall (12 carries) and Dalvin Cook (eight carries) each rushed for 18 yards.

New York did score its first rushing touchdown of the season, a one-yard plunge by fullback Nick Bawden in the fourth quarter. But it was too little, too late, and the Jets lost their 15th consecutive game against the Patriots, dating the 2016 season.

NICK BAWDEN TD. WE'RE WITHIN 3. 📺 #NEvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/UvZzjRFlai — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 24, 2023

Even Jets legend Joe Namath showed his disgust during the loss, taking to social media to criticize quarterback Zach Wilson and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The Jets' offensive line had another rough day. After being manhandled by the Dallas Cowboys in a 30-10 defeat in Week 2, the O-line couldn’t open holes in the run game nor win enough battles in pass protection.

Veteran Duane Brown landed on IR with a hip injury Saturday. Mekhi Becton switched from right tackle to left and struggled, beaten for a sack and safety by Matthew Judon late in the game.

Alijah Vera-Tucker shifted from guard to right tackle, while rookie Joe Tippmann made his first NFL start at right guard.

But nothing worked on offense and Carter clearly couldn’t take it any longer.