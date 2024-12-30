Not that there was all that much doubt to begin with, but with every passing second of the New York Jets' 40-14 beating at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, it became more and more clear that interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich wouldn't be getting a long look as the team's eventual full-time head coach. This means that it won't be long until the Jets, a franchise that is currently in the midst of the longest postseason drought in professional sports, will begin an official search for their next head coach.

Interestingly, the man who led the team to their last Playoff appearance is ready to throw his hat in the ring and potentially make a return to the sideline in New York a full decade after he coached his final game for the J-E-T-S Jets, Jets, Jets. That's right… former coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan wants back in on the coaching game.

“Rex Ryan tells me that he expects to speak with the #Jets for their head coaching opening after the regular season ends,” says Jake Asman of ESPN New York Radio.

While it's definitely newsworthy that Ryan is expressing these desires that this juncture of the season, this is not the first time this year that Ryan has expressed interest in making a return to the sidelines for the Jet. Back in November, only about a month after New York decided to fire head coach Robert Saleh, Ryan used his platform make a plea to get another shot at the Jets job, nearly a decade after he was fired following his sixth season with the team.

“I've let everyone know that I definitely would be interested in that job, even though I've got a great gig,” Ryan said during a Pardon My Take podcast appearance. “I think I have some unfinished business, especially with that franchise. That particular franchise, you know my dad [Buddy Ryan] was there forever, he won a Super Bowl, and it's super close to me. I would get back in it if I thought I could make a difference and I think I could make a big difference with that team.”

Times have obviously changed, but the fact that Ryan went 4-12 in his final season as the Jets head coach — and subsequently went 15-16 in two seasons with the Buffalo Bills — doesn't necessarily strengthen his case. But let's give credit where credit is due… Rex Ryan did lead the Jets to back to back AFC Championship Game appearances, making him the only head coach in franchise history to do so. That's certainly a lot more success than anyone who has come after him has had.