The Kansas City Chiefs-New York Jets game featured some controversy toward the end of the game when Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was called for holding on the same play his teammate Michael Carter II intercepted the ball.

The holding call was not only crucial because it negated an interception which would have given the Jets the ball, but because it occurred late in the 4th quarter when the Chiefs had a 23-20 lead. Had the Jets gotten the ball back, they may have been able to get the win.

Following the game, both Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were unsurprisingly in favor of the call. However, Sauce Gardner and the Jets were not. Gardner spoke up and said in a post that has since been deleted, “Lmaoo maybe if is was a swiftie, the ref wouldn’t of threw the flag.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh, who was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following the penalty, added that he wants to see more consistency with the calls made on the field.

“The call doesn't matter,” Saleh said. “You could look at that clip and say he fouled, he didn't foul. The clarity is just the consistency at which we officiate. That's all,” via ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“I promise you, someone's cheating on every play. You can throw the flag on every play, but that's not the point. It's where's the consistency?”

Unfortunately for Robert Saleh and Sauce Gardner, the call went against them in a crucial moment. While the majority of the NFL would like to see more consistency for penalties, holding calls like those are subjective and difficult to consistently enforce at all times.