Published November 28, 2022

By Jim Cerny · 3 min read

Robert Saleh is not about to anoint Mike White the No. 1 quarterback of the New York Jets. Even after a dynamic season debut by White in Week 12, the Jets coach left the door ajar for Zach Wilson to reclaim the top spot at some point this season.

“This is Mike White’s opportunity, that doesn’t change,” Saleh said Monday. “Mike’s got the opportunity to go stack another great day up this week and when we feel Zach is ready to roll, he’s going to roll.”

"This is Mike White's opportunity. When we feel that Zach [Wilson] is ready to roll, he's gonna roll." Robert Saleh on the Jets' quarterback situation: pic.twitter.com/gl5TKNpvWP — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 28, 2022

So, the translation is that White will make his second consecutive start this week when the Jets travel to Minnesota to play the Vikings. Wilson will continue to work on his mechanics in what Saleh calls a “reset.”

This does not deviate from what Saleh said last week when he announced Wilson was benched in favor of White against the Chicago Bears. At the time, Saleh said the plan was to get Wilson “back on the football field this year.”

That may be easier said than done. White is extremely popular with his teammates, plays a smart game and clearly sparked the Jets in their 31-10 win against the Bears. The 27-year-old completed 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He led the Jets to their first touchdown this season on their opening possession and helped them to a season-high 466 yards of total offense.

Even Saleh admitted Monday that “everyone loves Mike.”

How good was Mike White Sunday? 🏆 Highest EPA per play (0.56)

🏆 Highest Passer Rating (149.3)

🏆 Highest QBR (91.7)

🏆 Highest Completion% (78.6) pic.twitter.com/fJGAAy2twO — Mojo Markets (@mojo) November 28, 2022

The same likely can’t be said about Wilson, who’s upset teammates with his erratic play and lack of accountability at times. White is as about 180 degrees opposite of Wilson as you can get in nearly every aspect, from personality to popularity to the way he manages a game.

“Mike made a lot of cool plays (against the Bears) … and there was a lot of efficiency,” Saleh said. “I’m pumped for him.”

But not so pumped that the coaching staff wouldn’t reinsert Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, back in the lineup if they feel he’s good to go.

When asked if there was anything White could do in the coming weeks to be named the starting quarterback for the rest of the season, Saleh punted.

“We’re going to focus on this one (against the Vikings),” the coach said. “No hypotheticals.”

White, of course, made a splash last season, too. Filling in for an injured Wilson, White led New York to an upset win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. He threw for 405 yards and three TDs in that one but was intercepted four times two weeks later in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The stakes this season are higher. The Jets were 4-13 and out of playoff contention in October a year ago. They are 7-4 this season and currently own an AFC wild card spot. So, every game is crucial.

Saleh knows the best quarterback must play.