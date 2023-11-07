New York Jets coach Robert Saleh calls Zach Wilson narrative 'lazy' and will not make a change at quarterback

The New York Jets offense looked abysmal during their 27-6 loss on Monday Night Football to the Los Angeles Chargers. Against a far-from-outstanding Chargers defense, the Jets put up just 270 yards, six points, fumbled three times and went 3-17 on third down conversion attempts.

Immediately after the game, the NFL world started pointing fingers at quarterback Zach Wilson. However, coach Robert Saleh made it clear that the third-year quarterback is not the only culprit for the Jets' loss.

“No, because it would be one thing if it was just him,” Saleh said when asked about the possibility of a quarterback change. “It is the easy thing to do, him and the play caller are the two most visible things, so when things aren’t good it’s easy to blame them. It’s easy to blame the people who are most visible to the camera … There's a bunch of different reasons … If it was just him, that would be worth discussing but this is a collective issue,” via SNY.

“Whether it's dropped balls, players being where they're supposed to be, executing the way we need to execute, calling plays that need to be called, putting players in the position they need to be put in, that's all of us. And yes, he has a lot of things he needs to improve on and I know he understands that, but at the same time this is collective.”

Thanks to this poor execution, the Jets offense now ranks third-worst in passing yards and points per game on the year. They take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.