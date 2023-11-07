While the Jets have struggled mightily on offense since turning to Zach Wilson at quarterback, Robert Saleh isn't changing course.

The New York Jets are coming off on an embarrassing Monday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. But as head coach Robert Saleh looks to remedy New York's offense woes, he isn't planning for the Jets to make any major changes.

Saleh confirmed that Nathaniel Hackett would reman in his offensive coordinator position, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. Furthermore, Saleh backed quarterback Zach Wilson and did not blame him exclusively for the Jets' loss to the Chargers.

“Was it his best game? Obviously not,” Saleh said of Wilson. “Was it his worst game? No, I'm not going to say it was his worst game.”

The Jets planned for a much different offense in 2023. Not only did they trade for Aaron Rodgers, they built their offense around him. Hackett was Rodgers' old OC with the Green Bay Packers. New York went out and signed a pair of former Packers WRs in Alan Lazard and Randall Cobb. New York was planning to hand their offensive keys over to Rodgers.

When an injury eliminated those plans in Week 1, the Jets were forced to turn back to Zach Wilson. He has completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 1,600 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. New York's entire offense has taken a nose dive under Wilson, ranking 31st in the league by gaining just 272.9 yards per game.

Still, the Jets are in the playoff hunt at an even 4-4. As they patiently wait for Rodgers potential return, Robert Saleh is sticking with Wilson and Hackett.