Zach Wilson is back for the New York Jets. Though he won’t be starting Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the benched quarterback will be in uniform backing up Mike White.

“We’re moving up Zach up to the No. 2 spot,” coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday. “Zach’s been doing great job, he has. He’s been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He’s been holding himself accountable.”

Wilson was inactive the past three games and Joe Flacco was the backup to White. In last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, Flacco entered the game twice when White was injured on hits and failed to generate anything positive. He also fumbled the ball on a key strip sack.

White was taken to a Buffalo hospital with injured ribs after his gutsy performance. Saleh said the Jets expect him to start this week. White was limited in practice Wednesday.

“We’re still working as if he’s playing this week,” Saleh stated.

Zach Wilson was benched after a brutal Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft bottomed out, throwing for 77 yards and leading the Jets to just 103 yards total offense. After the game, Wilson angered his teammates by saying he didn’t believe he let the stout Jets defense down.

Saleh benched him the next day. However, Saleh said the plan was to get Wilson “back on the field this season.” On Wednesday, Saleh said he “still has the same mindset” about Wilson playing again this season.

The Jets have rallied around the popular White since the QB change. However, New York is 1-2 in their past three games and has fallen out of the AFC wild card with a 7-6 record.

Saleh reiterated that “this is Mike White’s opportunity” on Wednesday. Of course, that could change if he’s physically unable to play his best because of the rib injury. That could open the door for Wilson’s return to game action.