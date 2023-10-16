In the lead up to Week 6's Philadelphia Eagles-New York Jets meeting, much had been made about the history between these two teams. The Eagles entered the meeting with a perfect 12-0 record versus Gang Green. The first win came in 1973, six years before Jets head coach Robert Saleh was born.

Still, Saleh was happy to use the past to twist the knife after his team knocked off the Eagles, handing them their first loss of 2023. “They ain't 12-0 no more!” Saleh exclaimed as he left his post-game press conference, courtesy of SNY's Jets Videos account.

Expectations entering Week 6 were especially tempered for the 2-3 Jets. Firstly, the Eagles carried a perfect 5-0 mark into the game. They've proved themselves as a team that can win any kind of game that an opponent wanted to play.

But the Jets also entered down their three top cornerbacks. Of course, that's in addition to an offense being run by a backup quarterback that has yet to find prove himself reliable enough to be a viable long-term option at the game's most important position.

And yet, Saleh's team found a way. The makeshift secondary picked off Eagles QB Jalen Hurts twice (with DT Quinnen Williams adding another earlier) in the fourth quarter. S Tony Adams' pick coming out of the two-minute warning set up RB Breece Hall's game-winning TD rush and sealed the Jets' first ever win over the Eagles.

Saleh was understandably hyped up after his team's win and getting back to .500 as the Jets head into a bye week. If Saleh had to mock ancient history along the way, so be it.