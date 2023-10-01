The Philadelphia Eagles have started their season 4-0. According to their coach, the team has taken different paths to victory each time.

“We’re 4-0. Nick Sirianni said in the locker room we’ve won in every way these four games.” Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown told reporters after the team's 34-31 overtime win over the Washington Commanders, per the Philly Inquirer's Josh Tolentino.

A team that can win in a variety of ways is a tough one to prepare for. It also shows how impressively built the Eagles are, as they can excel in all three phases of the game.

Philly's latest win came about in large part by the play of QB Jalen Hurts. Hurts threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns, and added 34 yards on the ground. K Jake Elliott also continued his impressive season by booting home the game-winning 54-yard field goal in overtime.

But, to Sirianni's point, not every win has been built on the passing game. Hurts failed to throw for 200 yards in either of the team's first two victories of the season. Week 1 saw the Eagles' defense hold the New England Patriots to just 20 points on the road.

Week 2's win was powered by RB D'Andre Swift and his 175-yard performance running the ball. AJ Brown had a big performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, and the defense allowed just one touchdown.

What the Eagles have illustrated so far this season is that they aren't going to fold if something isn't working. A bad day from Hurts, and the team can pivot to running the ball. If the offense is struggling, the defense can take over the game. And Elliott and the special teams unit has been a strength so far.

Add that all up and you get a 4-0 team. What will the Eagles do to earn win no. 5 next week?