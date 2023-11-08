New York Jets HC Robert Saleh shoots down all conspiracy theries incvolving his decision to start Zach Wilson.

Things are so bad with the New York Jets quarterback position that coach Robert Saleh had to explain there’s nothing nefarious going on with his decision to start Zach Wilson this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Saleh has been steadfast in his support of the 24-year-old quarterback despite New York’s dismal offensive showing through eight games. Some remain incredulous that the Jets continue to play Wilson. So, Saleh was asked if general manager Joe Douglas or perhaps owner Woody Johnson is telling the coach to start the former No. 2 overall pick.

“We’re on the same page with that,” Saleh explained Wednesday. “Any conspiracy theory that might be out there … we’re on the same page.”

Wilson has led the Jets to a 4-4 record, including three fourth-quarter comebacks, after Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles four plays into the season opener. He appears more confident and has grown up learning from Rodgers after being benched twice last season. But his play remains uninspiring.

Zach Wilson is in his 3rd season. He has thrown 5 TDs in 8 games, as many as CJ Stroud had on Sunday. The Jets narrative of how hard he works is totally ridiculous. Either it’s a lie or his is the single most inefficient workaholic of all-time. pic.twitter.com/t14c6BQWJN — Damon Amendolara (@DamonAmendo) November 7, 2023

Jets offense with Zach Wilson at QB has been historically bad

The Jets have the fewest yards of total offense in the NFL. They are last in red zone touchdown percentage and worst on third-down conversion rate. In fact, their 22.1 rate on third down is historically bad. The Jets are also 31st in scoring.

With Wilson at the helm, the Jets offense has scored eight touchdowns in eight games, managing only five scoring drives longer than one play.

“So, obviously, it's not ‘The Greatest Show on Turf,’” Saleh said. “He knows there are a lot of things that he can do better. There are a lot of things we can all do better and he needs to get better. He knows that. … he's doing the best he can.”

It all came to a head last week when the Jets lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 27-6. The Jets defense kept the Chargers under 200 total yards but the offense generated nothing against the 31st-ranked LA defense. Wilson fumbled the ball away twice and the Jets were 3-for-17 on third down and couldn’t get the ball in the end zone.

Saleh said Tuesday that the Jets do not plan to elevate veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian off the practice squad for the Raiders game.