Revealing who is to blame for the New York Jets' abysmal performance on offense so far during the 2023 NFL season

When an NFL offense is as bad as that of the New York Jets, there’s plenty of blame to go around. We’ll examine who’s most to blame for the Jets’ inept offense this season.

Of course, this isn’t a new issue for the Jets. Not since 2015 have they had an offense ranked in the top half of the NFL. And for a second straight season, the miserable offense could cost the Jets (4-4) a berth in the NFL playoffs, despite having a “championship defense,” in the words of coach Robert Saleh.

They’ve scored eight touchdowns in eight games, only three in their past five. They’ve been outscored 61-12 in the first quarter and trailed in every game. Only twice (Week 4 loss to Kansas City Chiefs; Week 5 win against Denver Broncos) have the Jets topped 300 yards in total offense.

New York’s third-down efficiency is under 24 percent, worst since the NFL began keeping track of this statistic some 40 years ago. The Jets are also last in red zone touchdown percentage and yards gained, and 31st in points scored.

After a 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, wide receiver Garrett Wilson said he was “embarrassed” to look Jets defensive players in the eye when he comes off the field. Running back Breece Hall angrily said, “We all just gotta grow up and do our job.”

So who are the Jets most to blame for their massive struggles on offense during the 2023 NFL season?

Aaron Rodgers and injury-ravaged Jets offensive line

Let’s start with this: it’s very likely the Jets offense would look a heckuva’ lot better with a healthy Aaron Rodgers playing quarterback. Of course, that was the plan when the future Hall-of-Famer landed in Florham Park this offseason. But all the hype and optimism was flushed when Rodgers ruptured his Achilles just four plays into his Jets debut.

The Rodgers injury left an absolute crater for the Jets offense to fill. Instead of a legend playing quarterback, the Jets have had to run it back with Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick who was benched twice last season.

It’s unfair to underestimate how much the Rodgers injury has submarined the offense.

Chargers’ safety Derwin James asked Aaron Rodgers, postgame last night, “When you coming back?” Rodgers responded, “A few weeks.” pic.twitter.com/R4jMNSLQ6E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2023

Injuries have also decimated the offensive line. Not particularly imposing to begin with, the Jets offensive line is one of the weakest links on the team and allowed eight sacks Monday against the Chargers.

Veteran tackle Duane Brown (hip), center Connor McGovern (knee), guard/center Wes Schweitzer (calf) and guard/tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (Achilles) are on IR, and Vera-Tucker is out for the season. Center/guard Joe Tippmann returned last week from a quad injury; tackle Max Mitchell moved to guard and Billy Turner made his first start of the season at tackle.

It's been musical chairs up front for the Jets. And it hasn’t been pretty.

Zach Wilson

Wilson expected to sit and watch his childhood idol play QB this season. But the 24-year-old has taken every snap, except the first four.

He’s learned much from being around Rodgers, growing up and taking more responsibility for the offense. Wilson has avoided making the big mistake (five picks in eight games), though he did fumble the ball away twice against the Chargers. He’s completed an NFL career-high 60 percent of his passes and has been credited with three fourth-quarter comebacks.

Robert Saleh says the Jets are not considering a change at QB: "It would be one thing if it was just [Zach Wilson]. If it was just him, it would be worth discussing, but this is a collective issue." pic.twitter.com/nmoFavgBkl — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 7, 2023

Though better than his first two seasons, Wilson still is not very good. He processes things too slowly, doesn’t recognize openings nor seems to feel defenders closing in on him. He misses layup passes too often and struggles to get the ball downfield consistently.

Most importantly, Wilson doesn’t lead enough scoring drives. Three of New York’s eight offensive touchdowns were one-and-done explosive plays, including a pair by Hall.

As Broncos coach last season, Hackett called the plays and oversaw the least productive offense in the NFL, even with Russell Wilson at quarterback. This season as Jets offensive coordinator, Hackett again looks overmatched in guiding a terrible offense.

While it’s true that Wilson and the players aren’t making enough plays, it’s also true that Hackett needs to be more creative with his playcalling and create schemes to get players in better position to make plays. Hackett’s imagination seems to have run dry the second Rodgers went down with his injury. He coaches scared, afraid to let Wilson take on any risk, even when the QB has shown to be at his best on the move, getting the ball downfield when rallying the Jets late in games.

Rodgers may love his BFF Hackett, but the OC has been a big disappointment this season.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas deserves credit for landing Rodgers in one of the biggest trades in NFL history. He also deserves blame for failing to build a competent offensive line in four years on the job nor acquiring a quality backup quarterback in the event the aging star got hurt.

Douglas left the Jets with Wilson as the No. 2 QB after nearly everyone in the organization, including owner Woody Johnson, trashed Wilson and said all the Jets needed was an upgrade at QB in order to make the playoffs this season.

Jets GM Joe Douglas speaks for the first time since Aaron Rodgers went down 4 plays in to the season & discusses the decision to stand pat at the trade deadline #TakeFlight Watch extended presser –> https://t.co/fJOVAAKGW7 pic.twitter.com/cE7sAt2fZu — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 31, 2023

His stubbornness to stick with Wilson as the backup and again after Rodgers was hurt could cost the Jets a playoff berth this season. The Minnesota Vikings landed Josh Dobbs for a sixth-round pick. Though far from a star, Dobbs would look pretty good running the Jets offense right now.

Douglas did the Jets offense no favors in free agency this offseason either. Wide receivers Allen Lazard (19 catches, numerous drops), Randall Cobb (three catches) and Mecole Hardman (one catch) all have disappointed — and Hardman already was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. Running back Dalvin Cook (121 yards on 43 carries; 2.8 yard average) seems to have little tread left on his tires and has been a non-factor behind Hall in the rushing attack.