Allen Lazard, like most of his teammates, was somewhat in shock after the New York Jets rallied for a 13-10 overtime win against the New York Giants on Sunday. In fact, the wide receiver admitted he didn’t quite know how the New York Jets pulled off a stunning game-tying drive in the final 24 seconds of regulation.

So, perhaps that’s why drew a comparison between Wilson and future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers in how Wilson directed the dramatic drive.

“I think Zach showed a glimmer of Aaron Rodgers in what he was able to do in those last 24 seconds,” Lazard told the New York Post. “He just gave us a chance, and that’s all we can ask for.”

Wilson did come through you in a big way. The much-maligned 24-year-old drove the Jets 58 yards on four plays with no timeouts and clocked the ball with one second remaining to set up Greg Zuerlein’s 35-yard field goal. It was an impressive display of precision and confidence by Wilson, who connected on 29-yard completions to Garrett Wilson and Lazard.

The third-year QB then helped set up the game-winning field goal in overtime when his deep ball for Malik Taylor drew a pass interference penalty deep in Giants territory.

Zach Wilson didn’t quite conjure images of Rodgers earlier, missing several open throws, and overseeing an offense that was 2-for-15 on third down and managed one touchdown against the 2-6 Giants.

But perhaps Wilson and the Jets offense took words from Rodgers to heart before they took the field with 24 seconds left on the clock after Graham Gano missed a field goal for the Giants.

According to the New York Post, guard Laken Tomlinson shared that the injured Rodgers, who was on the Jets sideline the entire game, told the group, “Let’s get our minds right and get ready to win this game.”

Wilson then channeled his inner Rodgers and the Jets won their third straight game. He finished 17-for-36 for 240 yards and one touchdown, a 50-yard catch and run by Breece Hall in the first quarter.