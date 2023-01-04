By Jim Cerny · 3 min read

Robert Saleh took a leap Wednesday, comparing how Zach Wilson must master a different style of play as New York Jets quarterback to the same challenge Patrick Mahomes once faced with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s probably the only time the struggling second-year pro has been mentioned in the same breath this season as the five-time Pro Bowl stud.

But the Jets coach did use Mahomes as an example of how a QB can develop as a successful pocket passer after starting his NFL career relying on sheer athleticism to make stunning off-schedule plays.

“At the end of the day a quarterback has to be able to sit in the pocket and he’s got to be able to deliver the football,” Saleh explained. “(Wilson) has got all the cool stuff, we know that. But it’s so important for him to develop … progress and get rid of the ball with timing.

“You look at a guy like Mahomes, he’s done a great job at evolving. It was chaos early in his career, but he’ll sit in the pocket and kill ya’ if you let him dink and dunk you. He’s completely evolved his game.”

"We believe in the young man. It's not a talent thing…we're going to work our tails off to help him." Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: pic.twitter.com/uoeezeRQe8 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 4, 2023

Zach Wilson needs time to develop as NFL QB

Of course, this feels like an over-arching comparison. Mahomes started only one game his rookie season, playing behind veteran Alex Smith; Wilson started 13 games and struggled badly his first season. In Year 2, Mahomes threw 50 TD passes in 16 starts and was MVP; Wilson was benched multiple times this season, threw six TDs and his future is one big question mark.

“It takes time,” Saleh said. “And we’re going to give (Wilson) that time.”

Saleh backed up that point by referencing two quarterbacks who flamed out with the Jets only to emerge this season, in Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks and San Darnold of the Carolina Panthers.

Zach Wilson started well, finished poorly in 2022

Wilson missed the first three games this season following knee surgery. He won five of his first six starts, more in the role of game manager than difference maker. He did excel in a 4th-quarter comeback against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 and completed 72 percent of his passes in an upset win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

It went south for the 2021 second-overall pick after the bye in Week 10. Since then, he’s made only three starts and was benched twice in favor of Mike White because of poor mechanics, erratic play, and ineffective leadership.

“It slowly got away from him a little bit for one reason or another,” Saleh said. “Zach has got all the talent in the world and we have all the confidence in the world in him We’re going to grind with him and through hell or high water we’re going to figure out how to get him to where we know he can be.”

Zach Wilson finds C.J. Uzomah for six. Lions currently lead the #Jets 10-7 late in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/tV0IPFCVXM — Jets X-Factor (@jetsxfactor) December 18, 2022

Wilson has made his share of highlight-reel throws this season, notably several in a Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions. But his inability to complete the easiest of throws from the pocket, leading to a woeful 54.5 completion percentage (worst among NFL starting QBs), remains a major concern.

So, as Mahomes has thrown for 5,000 yards and 40 TDs this season and prepares for the NFL Playoffs yet again, Wilson is being encouraged by his coach “to go read a book … get away from the game … discover yourself.”

And for the 12th season in row, the Jets are reduced to playing the role of spoiler this week against the Miami Dolphins. This time with their QB of the future inactive and unsure of his future.