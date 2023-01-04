By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh apparently believes in the cliché that “misery loves company.” With the Jets eliminated from playoff contention, Saleh is hoping that they can end the Miami Dolphins’ postseason dreams when the teams close out the regular season Sunday.

“Would it be nice to have [Dolphins coach Mike] McDaniel hanging out with me poolside in a couple weeks? You’re damn right it would,” Saleh said with a smile Wednesday.

#Jets not planning to give young/seldom-used players a chance to play for evaluation purposes, Saleh says. He's playing to win, will defer to vet/established players to finish season strong. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 4, 2023

The Dolphins (8-8) have lost five in a row and are eighth in the AFC standings. They can still snag the final Wild Card if they defeat the Jets on Sunday and the New England Patriots (8-8) lose to the Buffalo Bills. Should the Dolphins and Patriots both win, Miami would be eliminated because New England owns the tiebreaker.

The Jets (7-9) missed the playoffs for the 12th straight season. They were eliminated last week when they lost their fifth straight game, 23-6 to the Seattle Seahawks.

Clearly taking down their AFC East rivals Sunday is appealing to the Jets. Though it’s hard to imagine that anything can take away the sting of a season that spiraled out of control following an uplifting 6-3 start.

No matter their disappointment, Saleh is confident that the Jets will be ready to compete Sunday.

“One thing I love about this league is that when those players put their helmets on, they’re professionals, they get it,” Saleh explained. “I am not worried about our guys getting up for this game and trying to play spoiler.”

The Jets defeated the Dolphins 40-17 at home in Week 5. Miami is expected to start third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson this week because Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridegwater (broken finger) are likely out.