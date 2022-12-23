By Jim Cerny · 5 min read

Zach Wilson is completely broken and needs to be benched by the New York Jets for the rest of the 2022 NFL season.

It’s obvious that he has flawed mechanics and need an overhaul. And listening to him after the latest disaster, a 19-3 loss Thursday to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s equally obvious that Wilson’s confidence, swag and spirit are broken.

Saleh: "QB is the most important position on the team. If the QB is playing well, everything else falls into place." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 23, 2022

So, with their playoff hopes being washed down the drain after four straight defeats and five in their past six games, it’s time to pull the plug on Wilson.

As coach Robert Saleh said Friday, “Thinking playoffs is farfetched” now for the Jets (7-8).

If Mike White has sufficiently recovered from fractured ribs, let him start the final two games. If not, give the start to Joe Flacco and make Chris Streveler active for specialty plays to spice up the impotent Jets offense.

Just no more Zach Wilson this season.

However, the Jets shouldn’t give up on him completely. Just 23 years old and only two years into his NFL career, Wilson has shown flashes of the talent that led the Jets to select him No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. There’s a ton of work to be done here to turn Wilson’s fortunes around. But unless there’s something horrific Saleh and co. know about Wilson behind the scenes that we don’t, then there needs to be a priority to work on fixing the young QB ahead of next season.

Saleh said Friday the Jets won’t quit on Wilson.

But that said, let’s examine why Wilson needs to be benched the rest of this season by the Jets.

3. Jets coaches and players need a break from the Zach Wilson soap opera

It’s painful to watch Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur try to answer questions about Wilson. You can see each hold back, be so careful with their measured responses. And that’s when they actually answer questions.

This week, each was asked why the Jets offense has been far more effective with other quarterbacks the past two seasons than with Wilson under center. That would be with quarterbacks named Mike White, Joe Flacco, Josh Johnson and Chris Streveler.

LaFleur won't comment on why the offense seems to move better with QBs not named Wilson. Doesn't want to compare QBs. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 23, 2022

Neither Saleh nor LaFleur offered an answer. Or an opinion. Or even an educated guess.

Clearly, they fear speaking whatever truth it is they believe about Wilson.

Saleh even danced around the question of whether Wilson is still the Jets quarterback of the future. This is the No. 2 overall pick in a draft. The player you’ve been building everything around. And Saleh couldn’t bring himself to answer “Yes.”

Wow.

Robert Saleh was asked if he was still confident that Zach Wilson is their quarterback of the future. He said as long as any player is a member of the Jets, it is their job to help them be the best version of themselves. — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) December 23, 2022

At least Saleh was honest with his non-committal. And let’s face it, actions speak louder than words. Saleh benched Wilson for three games earlier this season. And Saleh was so desperate and fed up with Wilson that he benched him in favor of Streveler, a fourth-string QB up from the practice squad, for a spark against the Jaguars.

Hollow support comes from Wilson’s teammates. They’re quick to express love for White, or rally around Streveler. But when it’s about stepping up to support Wilson, it’s pretty much pulling teeth.

Give the Jets players and coaches a break these final two weeks. Sit Zach. No reason to face these questions until the offseason then.

2. Zach Wilson’s play is getting worse not better

That three-game “reset” when Saleh and others praised Wilson for improving his throwing mechanics didn’t really work, did it?

At best, Wilson is making the same mistakes. Bouncing throws in front of receivers. Making the easy throws look impossibly difficult. Failing to take some heat off passes that are zinged past open receivers or sailed way over their heads. He is erratic and inconsistent.

At worst, Wilson is playing more poorly now than earlier in the season.

Zach Wilson's final numbers: 9-for-18, 82 yards, 1 INT, 41.9 rating and a lot of boos. This was a new low for Wilson. Not only was he outplayed by Trevor Lawrence, but he was outplayed by a practice squad QB named Chris Streveler. Wilson's Jets future is in doubt. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 23, 2022

Beyond mechanics, and perhaps more worrisome and a larger issue, is that it doesn’t appear Wilson has a feel for playing quarterback. He is not decisive, doesn’t commit to many of his throws. Thursday, he did not see a third-down blitz coming on the Jets first drive. Often there are opportunities for big plays, but Wilson doesn’t see nor throw to the open targets. It takes him far too long to get the ball out of his hand on passing plays.

He hasn’t passed the eye test. And looking at his numbers reveals a similar story.

Wilson has completed 54.5 percent of his passes, worst among starting NFL quarterbacks. He has six touchdowns and seven picks in nine starts. He threw for fewer than 100 yards in two of those starts.

The numbers and the eye test don’t lie.

1. Zach Wilson needs to step away for his own good mentally

Simply listen to what Zach Wilson said postgame Thursday.

“I’m just trying to find some confidence on the field … I haven’t been able to find that.”

“I didn’t have any rhythm.”

“We’re not scoring touchdowns. … We’re not getting first downs. We’re not moving the ball. We obviously can’t throw the ball.”

“I’ve got to look at myself in the mirror, I’ve got to be hard on myself.”

He’s lost. He doesn’t have any answers. He’s spent, emotionally drained.

"I just felt like I didn't have any rhythm out there. I was just trying to find some confidence out there on the field and I was trying to find something to get us going, a little spark, but I didn't get anything there man" – Zach Wilson on what was giving him trouble tonight pic.twitter.com/bqZHNYNOms — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 23, 2022

This isn’t the bratty young QB who zinged reporters with sarcasm earlier in the season when questioned about his on-field woes. Nor is he the same guy who, perhaps arrogantly, claimed he didn’t let the defense down after his brutal showing in a Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots.

No, this version of Zach Wilson is broken. And there’s no reason to keep putting him out there in this condition.

In the long run, this incredibly humbling season may serve him well. That’s what he discussed with three Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks a few weeks ago.

There’s a lot of on-field improvements to be made before he can take back the reigns of the Jets offense next season. But perhaps it all starts with being humbled, embarrassed. A change in attitude first, then physical changes.

If there’s any hope of saving Zach Wilson, it begins with sitting him the final two games this season.