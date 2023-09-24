After another terrible performance by the New York Jets' offense in a 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 3, coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Zach Wilson will remain the starting quarterback.

“Right now, he’s who gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh explained postgame.

Wilson was 18-of-36 for 157 yards and did not throw a touchdown nor interception. Six of New York’s possessions ended with a three-and-out sequence.

Jets legend Joe Namath took to social media during the game to question Wilson and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Afterward, Saleh said, “it would help if we could help around him,” alluding to the Jets' struggling offensive line and running game, it appeared. The Jets ran 22 times for 38 yards.

Saleh dismissed the possibility that backup Tim Boyle could get reps with the first team ahead of New York’s Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also offered a “no comment” when asked if veteran QBs Matt Ryan or Carson Wentz are under consideration to be signed.

The coach added he didn’t believe sticking with Wilson will be a problem with his teammates.

“I’m not worried about the locker room,” Saleh said. “We’ve got a great locker room. We’ll be fine.”

Wilson did lead an 87-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter, when he completed 7-of-10 passes and looked poised doing so. But on their next drive, down three, Wilson inexcusably was sacked in the end zone for a safety by Matthew Judon.

The Jets' offense has produced only three touchdowns and 36 points in the first three weeks of the season. Wilson replaced Aaron Rodgers four plays into the Week 1 win against the Buffalo Bills when Rodgers sustained a ruptured Achilles.